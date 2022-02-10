Skip to main content
These Are the Fall 2022 Top Color Trends From New York Fashion Week

These Are the Fall 2022 Top Color Trends From New York Fashion Week

A sneak peek of what's to come, courtesy of Pantone.

Photo: Imaxtree

A sneak peek of what's to come, courtesy of Pantone.

While we twiddle our thumbs in anticipation of another unpredictable New York Fashion Week, the authority on color has graciously given us a sneak peek of what to expect in our closets come fall. 

On Thursday, the Pantone Color Institute released its NYFW Fall 2022 trend report, which identifies the key colors for each season based on what designers are gravitating towards in their collections and the general mood in the culture. And according to these experts, the next autumnal color story reflects "our hybridized lifestyles and our contradictory yearnings as we continue forward into this new landscape," per a press release.

These hues accurately depict our inner dressing debate — to be comfy, or not to be comfy — with shades that "support our need for nurturing and tactility," in addition to colors that illustrate "our need to break free of restraint and embrace the joy of being alive." 

For the days when we want a revitalizing boost, there's a vibrant Rose Violet, a cheerful Samoan Sun and a whimsical Orange Tiger. Then for those days when we yearn for loungewear, there's a delicious Caramel Café, a hypnotic Midnight and a satisfying Martini Olive. 

Recommended Articles

In a statement, Leatrice Eiseman, the executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said that the palette "enables consumers to move fluidly between a range of contrasting shades, allowing them to spontaneously express who they are and how they feel on any given day." 

Embrace both your staying-in and going-out moods with this Fall 2022 palette, pictured in the gallery below. 

Amazon
10
Gallery
10 Images

Pantone also highlighted five "core classics" that are seasonless and never go out of style. Browse them below.

Arctic Wolf
5
Gallery
5 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

New York str S22 007
Fashion Week

These Are the Spring 2022 Top Color Trends From New York Fashion Week

Yup, we already know — thanks to Pantone.

Sep 8, 2021
Copenhagen-fashion-week-fall-2022-street-style
Style

Can You Guess the Color on Everyone's Mind at Copenhagen Fashion Week?

Hint: It was a big Spring 2022 runway trend.

Feb 4, 2022
new-york-fashion-week-fall-2020-trends
Fashion Week

8 Top Trends From the New York Fashion Week Fall 2020 Runways

Statement-making capes and punky plaid ahead!

Feb 13, 2020
new-york-fashion-week-fall-2021
Fashion Week

9 Breakout Trends From the New York Fashion Week Fall 2021 Runways

There's hope for a dressed-up future.

Feb 19, 2021