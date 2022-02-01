Skip to main content

Must Read: Fashion Is Just TikTok Now, How Vintage Went Viral

Plus, where do Black women fit into the vintage clothing revolution?
The TikTok logo is displayed outside a TikTok office on August 27, 2020 in Culver City, California

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Fashion is just TikTok now
Vox's Rebecca Jennings writes about how TikTok's dominance over trends and the larger conversation around fashion might impact the way we dress, for The Goods. {The Goods}

How vintage went viral
In the latest issue of Elle, Kate Dwyer delves into the vintage and archival fashion resurgence propelled by TikTok, and the effect that's had on business. {Elle}

Recommended Articles

Where do Black women fit into the vintage clothing revolution?
As part of InStyle's biannual The State of the Arts series, Hillary Crosley Coker writes about the ways Black women have been incorporating vintage into their wardrobes for years, long before it was popularized by TikTok. "I think we've always been defining personal style with vintage — I remember Joie Lee walking onto the set of 'Do The Right Thing', and she had on a vintage 1950s casual cotton dress, and I thought, 'Oh, that's so perfect,'" said Ruth E. Carter. "She really stood out from the pack." {InStyle}

