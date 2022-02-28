Skip to main content
Fashion Stylist, Eliza Yerry Is Seeking Interns In New York, NY

Fashion stylist, Eliza Yerry, is seeking upbeat, detail-oriented interns to join her team ASAP. Eliza has *This is an in-person NYC based internship

Eliza Yerry provides styling consultation for celebrity clientele as well as editorial styling for various publications.

Interns will have the opportunity to gain industry experience by assisting Eliza with various aspects of styling, fashion, and social media. You will manage product coming in and out of the studio and assist with photoshoot related duties both in-office and on-set. This is an unpaid internship.

Responsibilities
- Collaborate with Eliza and styling team to ensure appropriate pieces are pulled in for shoots and that closet is organized and merchandised for style-outs, fittings, and photo-shoots.
- Prep various items for fittings/photoshoots
- Assist on photoshoots with steaming, dressing and organizing 
- Track clothing samples incoming and outgoing, ensuring items are accounted for at all times.
- Assist with social media and updating website with new content

Basic Qualifications
- College internship with the opportunity for school credit
- Available 2-3 days a week
- Knowledge of current fashion trends

Preferred Qualifications
- Acute attention to detail, accuracy, and organization.
- Ability to self-direct.
- Ability to work well under pressure, multitask, and adhere to deadlines.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Knack for spotting current fashion trends and helping stylist translate them on set

Please email your resume to eliza@elizayerry.com, including your weekly availability. Subject: Eliza Yerry Intern Candidate // Your Name

