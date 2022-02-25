The Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in February

After a few weeks of reporting on the fashion shows in New York, London and Milan, we're here to share our sartorial highlights — and we're not talking about what we saw on the runways, but rather what we added to our carts this month.

We managed to replenish our wardrobes with basics, including comfortable underthings and leggings. Then, perhaps driven by the playful fashions on the runways, we added mood-boosting items like a statement smoking necklace and cheery clogs to our closets. See (and shop) them all in the gallery below:

14 Gallery 14 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

