We All Have a Soft Spot for "Ugly" Shoes

Beauty's in the eye of the beholder, I guess!
"Ugly" shoes — which often include, but are not limited to: clunky clogs, cookout-ready dad sneakers and crunchy granola slides — are having a moment. 

We, at Fashionista, love to slither our toes into a dainty heel, but we're also charmed by the comfort and practicality of what we used to call heinous. Take a fluffy Ugg, which is a slipper upgrade, or a shearling-trimmed Teva sandal that makes walking on a fuzzy cloud possible with the ease of one adjustable velcro strap. Crocs? We love 'em — especially when they come with rhinestones. 

Ahead, we've picked our favorite controversial kicks to help you on your sole-searching journey. 

