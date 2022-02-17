We All Have a Soft Spot for "Ugly" Shoes

Photo: Imaxtree

"Ugly" shoes — which often include, but are not limited to: clunky clogs, cookout-ready dad sneakers and crunchy granola slides — are having a moment.

We, at Fashionista, love to slither our toes into a dainty heel, but we're also charmed by the comfort and practicality of what we used to call heinous. Take a fluffy Ugg, which is a slipper upgrade, or a shearling-trimmed Teva sandal that makes walking on a fuzzy cloud possible with the ease of one adjustable velcro strap. Crocs? We love 'em — especially when they come with rhinestones.

Ahead, we've picked our favorite controversial kicks to help you on your sole-searching journey.

13 Gallery 13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.