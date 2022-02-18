Skip to main content
FORWARD ARTISTS IS HIRING AGENCY COORDINATORS AND ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANTS IN LOS ANGELES

Forward Artists is a multi office talent agency representing todays leading artists in the beauty industry.
Forward Artists is a multi office talent agency representing todays leading artists in the beauty industry. We are now seeking full time agency coordinators.

Responsibilities

  • Answering phones, taking messages, drafting emails.
  • Organize Calendar entries and attachments
  • Participate in team meetings
  • Organize Artist’s Schedules
  • Liaise with Talent's teams
  • Drafting and Sending Call Info and Creative Briefs
  • Booking artist's and agency travel / creating travel itineraries
  • Assist Office Manager with administrative tasks

Requirements

  • Must be available 5 days a week and some on call after hours
  • Must be based in the LA area
  • Must be extremely detail oriented, self-motivated, on-time, friendly, and professional
  • Must be able to multi-task in a fast-paced environment
  • Must be proficient in Microsoft Office and Outlook, MacOS and Google Workspace
  • Agency Experience is a plus

Please submit your resume to apply@forwardartists.com

