FORWARD ARTISTS IS HIRING AGENCY COORDINATORS AND ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANTS IN LOS ANGELES
Forward Artists is a multi office talent agency representing todays leading artists in the beauty industry. We are now seeking full time agency coordinators.
Responsibilities
- Answering phones, taking messages, drafting emails.
- Organize Calendar entries and attachments
- Participate in team meetings
- Organize Artist’s Schedules
- Liaise with Talent's teams
- Drafting and Sending Call Info and Creative Briefs
- Booking artist's and agency travel / creating travel itineraries
- Assist Office Manager with administrative tasks
Requirements
- Must be available 5 days a week and some on call after hours
- Must be based in the LA area
- Must be extremely detail oriented, self-motivated, on-time, friendly, and professional
- Must be able to multi-task in a fast-paced environment
- Must be proficient in Microsoft Office and Outlook, MacOS and Google Workspace
- Agency Experience is a plus
Please submit your resume to apply@forwardartists.com