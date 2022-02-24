Skip to main content

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Fran Drescher With a Hello Kitty Judith Leiber Clutch

The celebrity-accessory combo we never knew we needed.
fran drescher hello kitty judith lieber

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Both in real life and while portraying her most famous television character, Fran Drescher has never been afraid of a bold, playful look. Once you watch enough episodes of "The Nanny," it's like there's nothing Ms. Fine could wear that would really surprise you. But there's something this adorable crystal-covered Hello Kitty minaudière by Judith Leiber — at a charity auction hosted by Nelly (yes, Nelly) in 2005 — that feels totally unexpected, in the best way.

It's the childlike, ultra-girly imagery juxtaposed against her otherwise sophisticated, minimal, sultry look. It all works thanks to Drescher's innate sense of humor and the fact that the clutch isn't competing with other colors and patterns, which allows it to shine for the limited-edition, iconic collectors's item it is. It's really more art than purse.

You'll have to keep a close eye on luxury resale sites to get your hands on an original Judith Leiber Hello Kitty piece, but shop a few other cute, embellished and nostalgic options in the gallery below.

susan alexandra
Gods-favorite-rhinestone-bag-pink-product_1024x1024
judith
5
Gallery
5 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

