Must Read: Gigi Hadid Covers 'InStyle,' Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter's Contributions to Fashion

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Gigi Hadid covers the March 2022 issue of 'InStyle'

Gigi Hadid appears on the March 2022 cover of InStyle, set to hit newsstands on Feb. 11. To honor the model's friend, the late Virgil Abloh, Hadid wears his designs for Off-White on the cover, photographed by Yulia Gorbachenko. In the accompanying interview with InStyle's Laura Brown, Hadid discusses her childhood, career, motherhood and her "secret TikTok." {InStyle}

Ruth E. Carter is Black history, present and future

Refinery29's Venesa Coger honors costume designer Ruth E. Carter and her extensive career, highlighting her many accomplishments and contributions to fashion and culture. "With an expert eye for style and a thumb on the heartbeat of Black culture, Carter's passion for costuming has elevated some of the most important stories of our time," writes Coger. {Refinery29}

Which new Copenhagen brand will be the next Ganni?

For Vogue Business, Lucy Maguire delves into which new Copenhagen fashion brand could become the next Ganni, and whether aspiring to the same huge-scale success of the label is a worthwhile goal. "Many of the next generation of Scandi fashion brands would love to be the next Ganni — replicating the success story of the 21-year old brand from Copenhagen that broke through globally and boasts revenues of DKK 440 million (€60 million) in 2020," writes Maguire. "For others, however, the objective isn't really growth at all." {Vogue Business}

