Skip to main content

Must Read: Gloss Angeles Podcast Joins Refinery29, Interviews With Alessandro Michele and Matthieu Blazy

Plus, "Snowfall" is one of the few shows doing Black hair right.
Gloss Angeles Logo

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Gloss Angeles podcast is going to Refinery29
Refinery29 announced on Friday that the Gloss Angeles podcast, run by the site's beauty director Sara Tan and journalist Kirbie Johnson, onto its roster through a long-term licensing partnership, per WWD. "We complement each other. R29 has the scale and both Sara and Kirbie have the expertise. I think they already have this established and engaged audience and the expertise not just in the subject area, but in different formats," Refinery29 editor-in-chief Simone Oliver told the publication. {WWD}

Tim Blanks interviews Alessandro Michele and Matthieu Blazy (separately) ahead of their Fall 2022 shows
Head over to Business of Fashion to read two new interviews from Tim Blanks: One is a check-in with Alessandro Michele ahead of Gucci's return to Milan Fashion Week, the other a sit-down with Bottega Veneta's Matthieu Blazy about his first collection for the brand, which debuts on Saturday. {Business of Fashion}

Recommended Articles

"Snowfall" is one of the few shows doing Black hair right
For Refinery29, Hanna Phifer spotlights the Black women behind the scenes of FX's "Snowfall," now in its fifth season, who bring authenticity to the 1980s-set series, especially when it comes to the visuals, and the hair, in particular. "The vibrancy and realness of 'Snowfalllends itself to the world that [head of hair department Andrea] Jackson and [writer and editor Jeanine] Daniels have helped create," she writes. "The result is a testament to the work that Black women behind the lens are able to do when given the resources and opportunity by the industry to do it." {Refinery29}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Billie Eilish and Alessandro Michele, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala 2019
News

Must Read: Billie Eilish and Alessandro Michele to Speak at 'Vogue' Forces of Fashion, Jean Paul Gaultier Has a New Creative Director

Plus, the strategy behind new Mugler.

By Ana Colón
May 27, 2021
Models walk the runway during the Gucci fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week Fall:Winter 2020-2021 on February 19, 2020
News

Must Read: Gucci Reveals Location of L.A. Show, the Rise of the New Black Glam Squad

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

By Ana Colón
Oct 21, 2021
sex-and-the-city-airbnb
News

Must Read: 'Sex and the City' and Airbnb Recreate Carrie Bradshaw's Apartment, Alessandro Michele Shares His Love of L.A.

Plus, "Architectural Digest" visits Francesco and Bee Carrozzini's Hollywood home.

By Dara Prant
Nov 3, 2021
versus-integrates-versace-jeans
News

Must Read: Versace Merges Versus and Versace Jeans, Marco Bizzarri on Why He Hired Alessandro Michele at Gucci

Plus, Tapestry's Victor Luis on what's next for the accessible-luxury group.

By Dara Prant
Oct 31, 2018