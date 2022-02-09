good light Is Hiring A Social Media + Content Creation Manager In New York, NY (Remote)

good light is all about beauty beyond the binary. We are cruelty-free, clean, vegan, and manufactured in South Korea

Image courtesy of good light

About good light

good light is the personal care line from the beauty publication Very Good Light. We are an early stage, venture-backed company focused on moving culture forward by promoting a more inclusive definition of beauty through product and purpose. We strive to reflect the diversity and fluidity of the world we live in today.

About the role

good light is looking for a dynamic person who is interested in exploring new ways to define and grow a brand, and move culture forward. More specifically, this person will work alongside our team driving growth on social media and designing innovative content and strategy for our platforms

In this role you will:

Lead the development (vision, ideation, launch, monitoring, and analysis) and execution of social media strategy and content curation for all key product launches and ongoing marketing campaigns, brand and retail moments.

Drive and develop an accelerated growth strategy on existing social media channels and oversee new platform launch strategies, creating unique content for each channel.

Build brand advocacy on social channels focusing on top tier community management and growing the good light and very good light communities organically.

Produce monthly and quarterly analytics reporting processes, including influencer and social media results and provide insights, recommendations, and track against KPI’s.

Serve as a thought leader across social and share best practices, general guidance and brand standards + guidelines

Manage the development of the brand's social editorial calendar, translating high-level marketing strategy and messaging into relevant weekly and daily content to support consistent campaigns and new product launches while creating new social-led editorial

Define and manage content creation plans to support the brand's channels as well as those of retail partners. Includes website, emails, ad campaigns, social platforms, in store, retailer dotcoms etc. Focus on digital first assets and inventive brand storytelling

Collaborate with partnerships and editorial teams to execute integrated campaigns across paid, earned and owned channels

Work hand in hand with creative to develop compelling and engaging brand assets to drive new launches, support core hero products and bring brand storytelling to life

Who you are:

Strong communicator, obsessive about detail, have an enthusiastic, can-do attitude, and open to all tasks big & small that come with working on a small team for a fast-growing company.

Someone who is comfortable in front of the camera and making original content, and being front and center of the brand across our social media platforms

Hold a deep understanding and passion for digital, social media and creative space with a pulse on industry trends and expertise in industry best practices.

Creative thinker with a solution-oriented approach and ability to identify opportunities and efficiencies, with expertise in data-driven content creation, and be ready to manage many relationships and projects at once.

Self-starter who is able to think quickly and work well with a team

In-depth working knowledge of all social media platforms and their analytics

Knowledge of photo and video editing software

Experience in beauty industry or similar lifestyle industry preferred

Strong social media presence and following preferred

3-5 years job experience required

What makes you perfect for this role:

You are curious.

You believe in new ways of doing things and seek them out.

You take pride in your work.

You value diversity and inclusion.

You work well with others.

You are excited to be in front of the camera creating content

You have previous experience growing social accounts and building relationships with influencers.

Benefits @ good light

Competitive salary

Free and unlimited good light products

Health, Dental, Vision

Equity options

Hybrid work schedule

If interested, please submit resumes and relevant work to Valentinal@verygoodlight.com with the subject line, Social Media + Content Creation Manager.