ilovepum Is Seeking A Graphic Design Intern In New York, NY

Image courtesy of iloveplum

What We Need

iloveplum is looking for a part-time Graphic Design Intern to join our growing marketing team. This role will assist in creating unique assets to be shared across the brand's social/marketing channels and website.



What You’ll Do:

· Participate in developing work consistent with brand standards and overall look and feel

· Participate in conceptualizing and executing marketing solutions through compelling visuals

· Participate in creating assets for digital; website banners, online ads, and social posts

· Help maintain and organize photos and design work on the company server

· Participate and collaborate in creative meetings

· Research creative trends in competitive markets

· Assist in retouching and editing photoshoot images



Qualifications:

· MUST be currently pursuing a career in Graphic Design AND enrolled in a Graphic Design program

· Knowledgeable in Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign, and understands when to use certain programs based on project requirements

· Knowledge and understanding of the Principles of Design

· Able to intern up to 12 hours per week

· Image retouching skills required

· Creative thinker

· Attention to detail

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills

· Adobe After Effects or Video/Animation skills is a bonus!



NOTE: This internship will be ONSITE (in-office) Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.



To Apply: Please send your resume to morgan@blossominc.com, subject line Graphic Design Intern.



About the brand:

Meet iloveplum, a brand inspired by what little girls want in real life. Who says tutus can only be worn to ballet class? Instead, she can wear them whenever and wherever she wants. iloveplum has created easy-to-wear tutu dresses, along with fun accessories, loungewear, and jackets that will take her from the playground to the party.



This female-founded, digitally-native children’s clothing brand has focused on fun fashion for girls since 2019. The brand values 'no frill, just chill' creativity with an eye for generating imaginative, high-quality content to support the launch of its products.



The team is entrepreneurial and has a start-up mentality so there is always scope to grow, change, and evolve your role in a fast-paced, creative environment.