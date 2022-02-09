'InStyle' to End Print, Going Digital-Only [UPDATED]

Dotdash Meredith, the media group which acquired InStyle in 2021, has announced it will be terminating the publication's print issues, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The fashion glossy is one of six titles purchased from Meredith Corp last year that will be going all-digital; the others are Entertainment Weekly, EatingWell, Health, Parents and People en Español.

"We have said from the beginning, buying Meredith was about buying brands, not magazines or websites," Dotdash Meredith CEO Neil Vogel said in a memo to staff on Wednesday. "It is not news to anyone that there has been a pronounced shift in readership and advertising from print to digital, and as a result, for a few important brands, print is no longer serving the brand's core purpose."

The April issue of InStyle will be its last. The ceasing of publication for all six brands will reportedly result in a loss of some 200 jobs, per the memo from Vogel; it's not immediately clear what that means specifically for the InStyle team.

InStyle is currently helmed by editor-in-chief Laura Brown, who took the reins in 2016 with an ethos of bringing everyone "in style." Under her leadership, the magazine published several covers every month, with stars ranging from actors and musicians to politicians and newsmakers.

Print media is an increasingly challenged market, especially fashion, where advertising dollars are dwindling and budgets are constantly being slashed. InStyle joins titles like Teen Vogue, Glamour and Marie Claire, which have all gone digital-only in the past few years.

Fashionista has reached out to InStyle for comment and will continue to update this story.

Update, Weds. Feb. 9, 1:00 p.m.: A spokesperson from Dotdash Meredith has provided the following statement.

"InStyle has become one of our most vibrant digital properties, seeing online growth of more than 40% year-over-year. InStyle will continue to grow and thrive online, and benefit from the big investments we are making across all of our brands in 2022."

