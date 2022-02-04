Interview Magazine Is Hiring A Fashion Assistant In New York, NY

A highly organized individual with an interest in fashion, knowledge of the fashion market for NY, Paris, London and beyond with magazine advertisers / partners as the focus. This assistant will collaborate with and support the Market Director on all fashion department related tasks, with an emphasis on administrative duties and processes.



IDEAL CANDIDATE:

- Bachelor's degree or 1 - 3 years work experience (prior experience with fashion magazine or stylist's helpful but not necessary)

- Individual who is highly organized, motivated, and with exceptional attention to detail



Fashion Administration:

- Assist with all fashion story requests: keep track of all requests for shoots, and facilitating all pick ups and returns for stories

- Document all shot looks for digital and print, organized by time and issue

- Organize and process expenses for all shoots



Fashion Closet Management

- Magazine fashion closet to be kept clean, orderly, and tidy to create a smooth working environment

- Manage incoming and outgoing samples, being sure that all samples are returned in a professional and timely manner

- Manage returns and check ins on all shoots (domestic and international): oversee that check ins and check outs are uploaded and executed properly

- Oversee and manage intern hires



Credit Management

- Track fashion credits for all digital and print shoots

- Assist in issue close with documenting each fashion story credits



Fashion Week Administrative

- When applicable, handle fashion week scheduling for Interview fashion team, particularly the editor in chief



To Apply: Please send your resume to alanza@crystalball.media, subject line Fashion Assistant.



www.interviewmagazine.com

@interviewmag