Great Outfits in Fashion History: Jane Fonda in a Cool Beethoven Sweatshirt

With the thick-rim glasses, it's giving hipster irony about 40 years before that was a thing.
jane fonda beethoven sweatshirt

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Throughout the 50+ she's been in the public eye, Jane Fonda has worn many, many Great Outfits, several of which have been documented on this website, from the suede miniskirt and knee-high boots she wore in 1969 to the bright-red Brandon Maxwell suit she wore in 2018. We always knew the actor and activist was cool, but I hadn't realized she also invented hipster irony back in 1965.

Here she was (with actor Peter McEnery) wearing thick-rimmed rectangle glasses, braided pigtails and a crewneck sweatshirt with...Beethoven's face on it? Lol, random! Just kidding, she probably wasn't trying to be quirky in this outfit, but if this wasn't the look du jour of Williamsburg, Brooklyn in 2005...

They say indie sleaze is making a comeback, which means it's the perfect time to ironically reference this aesthetic once again. So put on some Mickey Avalon, start referencing Che Guevara instead of Che Diaz and shop some glasses and sweatshirts (to wear ironically or respectfully) in the gallery below.

