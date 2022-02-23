Okay, So When Is Julia Fox's Diesel Campaign Dropping?

Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Diesel

Julia Fox is making the fashion week rounds. After a whirlwind, well-publicized trip to the menswear and haute couture shows in Paris and a runway debut in New York, the actor, artist and self-proclaimed "New York Classic" landed in Milan for an appearance at one of the most highly-anticipated events on the calendar.

Since the beginning of the year, Fox has been steadily aligning herself with Glenn Martens' Diesel. As we know, her Diesel-heavy dates with Ye generated a lot of interest for the brand back in January. So, it was no surprise to see her sitting front row at Martens' Fall 2022 debut for the brand, further proving she is the Diesel girl.

Fox wore what has become her sort of sartorial signature: a leather jacket and navel-exposing pants over a tight bandeau top — except, instead of tonal black and grey, she opted for bright egg yolk yellow. She accessorized by black leather gloves, a yellow handbag matching her Diesel-ified "suit" and bearing the brand's logo and a bold black lip. She tried a new riff on her extreme winged Pat McGrath eyeshadow, this time in white, for dramatic effect.

It just all begs the question: When is her Diesel campaign dropping?

