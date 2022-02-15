So, Julia Fox Opened LaQuan Smith

Photo: Imaxtree

Julia Fox — actor, podcaster and one half of the most publicized month-long relationship of all time — just made her New York Fashion Week debut.

It wasn't in the front row (we've certainly seen her there), but rather on the runway, opening LaQuan Smith's Fall 2022 show Monday evening. That means that, in the span of 24 hours, she got a Juergen Teller-shot profile in The Cut, confirmed her breakup from Ye (as he sent Kim Kardashian a truck of Valentine's Day flowers) on Instagram by saying, "Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler?" and opened her first New York Fashion Week runway. That's some impressive headline domination. She's a hustler, indeed.

The stunt might also break records for the fastest post-breakup revenge-look reveal, if that's what Fox was going for. There are few, if any designers better than Smith if you're looking for something to make an ex regret his decision.

It's worth noting that Fox and Smith's relationship precedes Fox's Ye era: She posed for the cover of Office Magazine in 2020 wearing one of his mostly-sheer catsuits. (Not to incite any drama, but he's also dressed Kim Kardashian and her sisters on multiple occasions.)

"Julia has been my girl from day one," Smith told WWD of the casting choice. "She always comes to me for a nasty catsuit for a night out on the town and it just felt kind of pressy and gaggy and I was like, 'let's just do it.'"

See every look from Laquan Smith's Fall 2022 collection in the gallery below.

