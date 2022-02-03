Skip to main content

Kerby Jean-Raymond Is Leaving Reebok

The final Pyer Moss x Reebok drop will roll out in March.
kerby jean raymond global creative director reebok pyer moss

After five years of working with Reebok — and being named Global Creative Director of the company in 2020 — Kerby Jean-Raymond is leaving the sportswear brand, effective March 1. 

The Pyer Moss designer began collaborating with Reebok in 2017, helping to push the latter brand's existing catalog in a more experimental and fashion-minded direction. He became Reebok's Global Creative Director in the fall of 2020, which saw him working with product, global marketing and development teams at the company to implement his unique vision for the brand. Jean-Raymond will roll out the final offering from Reebok by Pyer Moss in late March 2022.

"I enjoyed my time with Reebok and wish the company well in all of its future endeavors," the designer said, in a statement. 

Jean-Raymond's departure coincides with Authentic Brands Group's acquisition of Reebok, which, per an official press statement from former parent company Adidas, is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2022. 

"We want to sincerely thank Kerby for his many contributions to Reebok," said Reebok President Matt O'Toole. "The positive impact he has made on the brand will be felt for years to come. We wish him the very best." 

