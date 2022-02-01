Balenciaga Drops Its Spring 2022 Campaign, and We Have No Notes

Photo: Stef Mitchell/Courtesy of Balenciaga

On Tuesday, Balenciaga released the second installment of its "ongoing campaign" photographed by Stef Mitchell, featuring an impressive lineup of celebrities, models and general cool people/tastemakers. Among them is Kim Kardashian, who appears in her first official campaign for the label, despite being a longtime friend and fan of designer Demna (formerly known as Demna Gvasalia).

For the Spring 2022 campaign, Kardashian was photographed in her Calabasas home, decked out in Demna's latest and finest. Not only does she appear in her natural habitat, but throughout the campaign, Kardashian is depicted in somewhat meta ways that highlight her well-known public persona: lounging comfortably on a couch and snapping a selfie while dressed up in coats and bags, ready to head out to some kind of Kardashian-worthy event.

Balenciaga also tapped French actor Isabelle Huppert, returning after having starred in the label's fall ad spot, photographed at her home in Paris; artist Marie-Agnès Diene, shown in her studio; and model Tommy Blue, also captured at home. The campaign is set to be featured "at large scale on famous façades worldwide," per a press release from Balenciaga, beginning with the Théâtre de la Ville in Paris.

See all the Balenciaga Spring 2022 campaign in the gallery below.

7 Gallery 7 Images

