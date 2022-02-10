Great Outfits in Fashion History: Kimora Lee Simmons in a Lacey Little Black Dress

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Through her line Baby Phat (which is around again) and the fabulous looks she wore out on the town, Kimora Lee Simmons was a defining figure in Y2K fashion. The former runway model also wasn't afraid to show a little skin, as you can see via the lingerie-inspired LBD (emphasis on the "L") above.

She wore this look to a party in New York in September 2001 celebrating Emanuel Ungaro's 35th anniversary, where she rubbed elbows with people like Devon Aoki, Heidi Klum and Paris and Nicky Hilton. With its form-fitting, asymmetric shape and giant floral accent, the dress was very of that moment (and very Carrie Bradshaw, no?). Simmons kept it classy, accessorizing with simple strappy sandals, a sparkly black pouch and many carats of tasteful bling.

There's nothing about this ensemble that wouldn't work in 2022, so shop the gallery below if you're feeling inspired.

7 Gallery 7 Images

