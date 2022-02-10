Skip to main content

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Kimora Lee Simmons in a Lacey Little Black Dress

She looked unreal in this very Y2K Emanuel Ungaro look.
kimora lee simmons ungaro 2001

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Through her line Baby Phat (which is around again) and the fabulous looks she wore out on the town, Kimora Lee Simmons was a defining figure in Y2K fashion. The former runway model also wasn't afraid to show a little skin, as you can see via the lingerie-inspired LBD (emphasis on the "L") above.

She wore this look to a party in New York in September 2001 celebrating Emanuel Ungaro's 35th anniversary, where she rubbed elbows with people like Devon Aoki, Heidi Klum and Paris and Nicky Hilton. With its form-fitting, asymmetric shape and giant floral accent, the dress was very of that moment (and very Carrie Bradshaw, no?). Simmons kept it classy, accessorizing with simple strappy sandals, a sparkly black pouch and many carats of tasteful bling.

Recommended Articles

There's nothing about this ensemble that wouldn't work in 2022, so shop the gallery below if you're feeling inspired.

zelie
slack-imgs-3
fleur du mal
7
Gallery
7 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

fiona apple crop
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Fiona Apple in a Trippy Thierry Mugler Dress

Another early-2000s look that would not look out of place in 2021.

Sep 30, 2021
cameron-diaz-emanuel-ungaro-oscars-2002
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Cameron Diaz in Emanuel Ungaro at the 2002 Oscars

The actor whipped up this look with the help of her makeup artist Gucci Westman.

May 10, 2021
whoopi goldberg 1994 (1)
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Whoopi Goldberg in a Sack Dress and Birkenstock Bostons

She had her quarantine look down all the way back in 1994.

Jan 7, 2021
penelope cruz cannes 2000 (1)
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Penélope Cruz Looking Like a Chic Stick of Butter at Cannes

This look is both very 2000 and very 2020.

Aug 6, 2020