Laura Brown Leaves InStyle Following Print Shutdown

Laura Brown, known as one of the most personable editor-in-chiefs in fashion media, is leaving InStyle.

News of the loveable Aussie's departure comes one day after Dotdash Meredith, which acquired InStyle along with other Meredith titles in 2021, announced that the publication is going all-digital, the termination of the fashion glossy's print issues resulting in several job losses. A spokesperson for the media group confirmed to WWD that Brown, who's led the magazine since 2016, is one of those masthead casualties.

"We can confirm Laura Brown's position as editor in chief of InStyle's print magazine has been eliminated," the statement read. "Laura has been an inspiring leader and integral to defining InStyle's vision. She has left an indelible mark on the brand and has been central to making InStyle the influential voice it is today."

Brown replaced Ariel Foxman as the editor-in-chief of InStyle in 2016, coming from an 11-year stint at Harper's Bazaar. In her seven-year run at InStyle, Brown brought her down-to-earth attitude and easy rapport with Hollywood celebrities to the magazine's pages, making it a more playful, albeit still smart, publication.

Brown championed change-makers and helmed InStyle with a warmth and approachability that squashed the long-held stereotype of the mean fashion editor. In her March 2022 editor's letter, Brown ran a picture of every magazine's cover since the start of Covid and thanked her team for their hard work: "Our March issue was so f***ing hard to produce thanks to Omricon, so this also goes out to fellow editors/photographers/designers/all y'all who have forced creativity out of an insane and erratic time," she wrote.

