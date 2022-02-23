Laura Lombardi Is Hiring A Part-Time Sales Associate In New York, NY

Laura Lombardi is looking for a part-time Sales Associate to assist in our showroom on weekends.

Responsibilities include

- Creating a warm and welcoming environment for all guests.

- Sharing knowledge of the brand, styles, product categories and materials with guests.

- Assisting with in-store pick-ups.

- Processing repairs and returns.

- Maintaining the appearance of our showroom and storefront.

- Pricing, cleaning, and organizing displays.

- Maintaining orderly inventory and cash wrap area.

- Submitting daily end-of-day reports.

Candidate Must

- Have previous retail experience. Jewelry sales experience is a plus.

- Have availability to work both Saturdays and Sundays.

- Be highly organized and able to oversee multiple projects at once.

- Be detail-oriented and precise.

- Be willing to familiarize themselves with our extensive product offering, and to become confident identifying products, variations, and material compositions.

- Be punctual and dependable.

- Be warm, kind, and personable.



Apply



Please submit your resume to contact@LauraLombardi.com with the subject line “Sales Associate”.