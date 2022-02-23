Laura Lombardi Is Hiring A Part-Time Sales Associate In New York, NY
Laura Lombardi is looking for a part-time Sales Associate to assist in our showroom on weekends.
Responsibilities include
- Creating a warm and welcoming environment for all guests.
- Sharing knowledge of the brand, styles, product categories and materials with guests.
- Assisting with in-store pick-ups.
- Processing repairs and returns.
- Maintaining the appearance of our showroom and storefront.
- Pricing, cleaning, and organizing displays.
- Maintaining orderly inventory and cash wrap area.
- Submitting daily end-of-day reports.
Candidate Must
- Have previous retail experience. Jewelry sales experience is a plus.
- Have availability to work both Saturdays and Sundays.
- Be highly organized and able to oversee multiple projects at once.
- Be detail-oriented and precise.
- Be willing to familiarize themselves with our extensive product offering, and to become confident identifying products, variations, and material compositions.
- Be punctual and dependable.
- Be warm, kind, and personable.
Apply
Please submit your resume to contact@LauraLombardi.com with the subject line “Sales Associate”.