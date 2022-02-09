Great Outfits in Fashion History: Liv Tyler and the Beginning of an Epic Collaboration With Alexander McQueen

He dressed her for every major "Lord of the Rings" red carpet, starting with 2001's "The Fellowship of the Ring."

Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

So much great fashion reminiscing happens on Twitter nowadays, with folks like Kim Russell (@TheKimbino), @mooglare and many others revisiting moments both iconic and underrated from some of the world's biggest stars. As of late, some have bubbled back up Liv Tyler's friendship and collaboration with the late Alexander McQueen, which began and flourished during the "Lord of the Rings" era.

In a 2002 interview with New York Magazine that Russell resurfaced on Twitter (along with another epic Tyler-in-McQueen moment), the two talked about when they met — Tyler saying it was when they worked on the red suit she wore to the global premiere of "The Fellowship of the Ring" (pictured above), McQueen suggesting it was earlier, through Kate Moss. Indeed, that red suit from 2001 would kick off an extremely memorable sartorial partnership that would follow Tyler through the rest of the franchise. (The house of McQueen dressed the actor for all three film premieres.)

For that first premiere, McQueen custom-designed Tyler's suit, drawing from his torero-themed Spring 2002 collection, as seen in the wrap belting of the blazer, the cascading lace top underneath it and the bright red hue. It set a strong tone not just for Tyler's "Lord of the Rings" promotional wardrobe, but for her creative exchange with McQueen.

"His tailoring is sensational. You feel pretty and womanly," Tyler told WWD of McQueen in 2003, when the third installment was released. "He cuts great for curves, but you also don't feel like you're hanging out at all." In that same story, the designer said of the actor: "You wear the clothes, they shouldn't wear you. Liv embodies this idea beautifully."

Like so many of McQueen's designs, Tyler's suit — with its sharp silhouette and impeccable fit — has stood the age of time. Shop tie-waist blazers inspired by this look in the gallery, below.

