Lividini & Co. Is Hiring A Senior Coordinator In New York, NY

LIVIDINI & CO is a brand strategy company that specializes in driving established and emerging brands to success through an innovative, cross-competency practice and approach.

The mission of the Senior Coordinator at Lividini & Co. is to maintain organization and workflow for all client activities and initiatives. The ideal candidate for this role is a driven, collaborative team player that possesses a strong desire to learn and gain essential experience in the industry. They should also have a positive attitude, be detail-oriented, results-driven, organized and dependable. The Senior Coordinator will support the overall team, reporting to the Vice President and Senior Manager on everyday initiatives relating to client PR/Marketing activities.

Requirements:

At least 2+ years of relevant experience in the Fashion, Retail, Lifestyle, PR or Media industries; internships considered

Agency background and PR Assistant experience is a plus

Bachelor’s degree preferred

Highly proficient in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, with a working knowledge of Cision and Keynote

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills

Strategic approach to problem solving

Organized, motivated, and detail-oriented

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment

Responsibilities:

Prepare weekly client facing PR materials such as touch base agendas, time and action plans, presentation materials and the weekly/monthly/yearly client reports

Assist team with creation of pitches, press kits, press releases, seasonal press previews, virtual/in-person event initiatives/logistics, editorial/stylist pulls, celebrity/VIP seeding initiatives

Conduct weekly client trend pitches to long lead, short lead and digital media

Maintain and edit master media lists, seasonal sample inventories, editor/celebrity gifting documents, organization of client collateral

Oversee daily sample trafficking and press clippings

Track print/digital/social coverage on a daily basis

Conduct brand and market research, stay abreast of seasonal trends and brainstorm creative event/gifting ideas and client related activities

Responsible for daily maintenance of sample requests/tracking

Build media relationships with market assistants and associate editors

Knowledge of social media platforms

Assist team with all activities related to day-to-day client initiatives

Oversee department interns

To Apply: Please send your resume to morgan@Lividini.com, subject line Senior Coordinator.