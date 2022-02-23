83 Memorable Beauty Looks From London Fashion Week

See all the hair, makeup and nail inspiration from the first crop of European Fall 2022 shows.

A beauty look from the Fall 2022 Paul Costelloe runway.

The European Fall 2022 shows kicked off in London, and despite being the briefest of the four major fashion weeks, the runways across the pond served up plenty of memorable beauty moments this season.

Early aughts hair, makeup and nail trends — which also dominated the New York runways — ruled at Conner Ives, which featured ample butterfly clips, chunky highlights, visible lip liner, face gems and acrylic French manicures. (A smorgasbord of nostalgia!) On the Eudon Choi runway, in contrast, beauty took a more classic turn: Models wore intense black winged liner, shiny red and black manicures and leather headbands in brown, red, yellow and black.

Slightly more historic beauty throwbacks made appearances on the Feben runway, which showcased slick '20s-era finger waves, accompanied by bright red lips, and Halpern, which celebrated iconic '70s hairstyles including Afros, shags and bouncy blowouts.

The London shows also became a venue for truly inventive, boundary-pushing and sometimes downright wacky beauty looks. Yuhan Wang's models wore fluffy, multi-colored lashes (very.... Snuffleupagus?) as well as miniature fake lashes on their nails in hues that coordinated with their manicures. Simone Rocha's models donned striking jewelry-like appliqués in place of eye makeup, wearing pearls, gems, sequins and more around their lids and brow bones. The most awe-inspiring hair moment(s) of the week came from the Ozwald Boateng presentation, where a handful of models wore towering works of art that were equal parts sculpture and hairstyle.

Click through the galleries below for all of the London Fashion Week hair, makeup and nail ideas we're adding to our inspiration boards this season.

To see the standout beauty looks from New York Fashion Week, read our roundup here.

