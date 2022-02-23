These Are the Definitive Fall 2022 Trends From the London Runways

The runways at London Fashion Week were far from quiet. The trends that rose to the top following the just-wrapped, five-day event were rooted in maximalism — from mesmerizing textures to in-your-face prints. In short, designers flooded the U.K. capital with fearless fashion for Fall 2022.

The color brown and high number of micro-mini sightings were carryovers from previous seasons and New York Fashion Week, but British designers still injected newness into their cold-weather lineups by playing with decadent fabrics, daring cuts and artful embellishments.

Before we turn our gaze to Milan, let's dive into the key trends that we'll be wearing come fall, according to the London collections.

All About Velvet

16 Gallery 16 Images

Everything from a minimalist silk velvet to a crushed version of the plush fabric cropped up on the London runways, proving that the holiday staple continues to be relevant, even beyond the December party circuit.

Dark Romance

12 Gallery 12 Images

Ruffles, regal silhouettes and lace go to the dark side for Fall 2022: Slinky sequin-adorned and velvet-lined numbers allure at Erdem and Emilia Wickstead, while sheer pieces with a sinister twist stir drama at David Koma and Simone Rocha.

Fashion Week's Guide to Après-Ski

9 Gallery 9 Images

Fashion's fascination with slope style reaches a new peak in London, with labels putting a luxurious spin on puffers and snow boots.

Fluffy Textures

10 Gallery 10 Images

Frothy feather tops and furry trims fill London's Fall 2022 moodboards. 16 Arlington, Christopher Kane and Yuhan Wang are a few of many to add tactile texture to their cold-weather collections.

Fringe for Every Mood

22 Gallery 22 Images

There are party-ready beaded and rhinestone hanging embellishments, festive tinsel fringe and colorful strings arranged in swinging brick-like patterns all over the Fall 2022 collections.

Graphic Content

14 Gallery 14 Images

Kaleidoscope patterns, abstract art-inspired prints and vibrant checkboard bring a boost of color to the traditionally moody fall runways. Both Ahluwalia and Conner Ives display their fondness for graphic motifs this season.

Hello Hipbones

17 Gallery 17 Images

It's too late to say no to low-rise bottoms — sorry! Designers are baring hipbones left and right this season in London, proudly revealing oft-hidden underthings.

Jewel Tones

27 Gallery 27 Images

A rich color palette of jewel tones, including amethyst, ruby, deep jade, sapphire, and citrine, gives the British Fall 2022 collections an air of regality.

Layers of Lace

13 Gallery 13 Images

Lace is one of the most prominent layer players at LFW. Designers are falling for its delicate charm by making everything from tights to coats out of the material.

'80s Party Minis

11 Gallery 11 Images

Indeed, flashy throwback attire has a place in our autumn wardrobes. The nostalgic '80s mini dress, in all of its glitzy over-the-top glamour, crops up in several Fall 2022 collections. Designers show big ol' ruffles, vibrant hues, bold patterns and super-shiny fabrics.

Scarf Dresses

6 Gallery 6 Images

Scarf fabrics are coming back for Fall 2022 in a big way. Roksanda uses silk pieces to create artful, voluminous gowns, while Vivienne Westwood and Conner Ives make drapey crêpe de chine dresses with nature and art-inspired designs.

Sheer Madness

13 Gallery 13 Images

From translucent layers at Christopher Kane and Rejina Pyo to see-through sparkle at 16 Arlington and Halpern, the runways in London leave little up to the imagination. Maximilian, Helen Anthony and Supriya Lele boldly lean into the trend with body-revealing sheer dresses.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.