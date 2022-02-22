Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lucy Liu in the Ideal White Satin Dress

Photo: Vince Bucci/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Everybody knows that, in fashion, what goes around will always come back around again — otherwise, what on earth are any of us doing wearing low-rise jeans again?!

Pelvic-baring denim aside, it's fun check out a vintage red carpet look and realize it looks just as fresh today as it did when it was first worn. This photo of Lucy Liu, for example, is from the 2002 Los Angeles premiere of "Chicago" — that's two decades ago! — but could've just as easily been taken at New York Fashion Week. Her cream colored, bias-cut dress features a sexy halter-neck, and it reminds me of the Peter Do gown Anya Taylor-Joy wore to host "SNL."

Even the accessories somehow feel modern. Celebs might not be wrapping themselves in pashminas on the red carpet anymore, but an embellished shawl has been a stylish runway accessory, most recently for the likes of Brandon Maxwell. And those squared-off sandals wouldn't look out of place on any Brooklyn girl in the summer.

The humble slip dress will always be a style staple, so why not pick up one of these Liu-inspired pieces?

