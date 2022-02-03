Margaux Is Hiring A Social Media Associate In New York, NY / Remote Flexible

Image courtesy of Margaux

Margaux is seeking a full-time Social Media Associate to join our fast-growing, New York-based team. In this position, the Social Media Associate will play a key role in bringing the brand to life across social media channels. This person will work closely with our communications and ecommerce leads, as well as the cofounders. They will be responsible for creating content, working with partners and new creators, and bringing the brand to new platforms like TikTok and Pinterest.



The ideal candidate is proactive, creative, and willing to think outside the box. They should be well versed in social media platforms and skilled in both photo and video editing. This is a great opportunity to push the boundaries of our storytelling, as well as the ways in which we connect with our community.

What you’ll do:

Create new storytelling franchises for our Instagram platform

Create new photo and video content for Instagram

Create video content for TikTok

Assist with larger brand campaign shoots

Expand our creator network

Collaborate with creators on photo and video content

Assist communications director with building and maintaining stories and content on our blog, #onthegaux

Track and measure the impact of new social media strategies

Who you are:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

2+ years of professional experience in social media

A creative eye for both storytelling and content creation

Proficiency in photo and video editing

Strong organizational skills

Who we are:



Through a unique focus on comfort, quality, and experience, Margaux is on a mission to democratize luxury footwear. Inspired by the crispness and energy of American style and informed by smart design, each silhouette packs a powerful punch of everyday wearability and understated elegance. Combining form and function, Margaux’s classic styles—carefully selected and designed by co-founders Alexa Buckley and Sarah Pierson—have been re-engineered with best-in-class technical design, allowing for shoes that are as beautiful as they are comfortable. And because we know that one size doesn’t fit all, our shoes come in an extended range of sizes and widths—meaning there’s a perfect fit for everyone.



To apply, please send your resume and cover letter to jobs@margauxny.com.