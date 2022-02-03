Skip to main content
Margaux Is Hiring A Social Media Associate In New York, NY / Remote Flexible

Through a unique focus on comfort, quality, and experience, Margaux is on a mission to democratize luxury footwear.
Margaux is seeking a full-time Social Media Associate to join our fast-growing, New York-based team. In this position, the Social Media Associate will play a key role in bringing the brand to life across social media channels. This person will work closely with our communications and ecommerce leads, as well as the cofounders. They will be responsible for creating content, working with partners and new creators, and bringing the brand to new platforms like TikTok and Pinterest.

The ideal candidate is proactive, creative, and willing to think outside the box. They should be well versed in social media platforms and skilled in both photo and video editing. This is a great opportunity to push the boundaries of our storytelling, as well as the ways in which we connect with our community.

What you’ll do:

  • Create new storytelling franchises for our Instagram platform
  • Create new photo and video content for Instagram
  • Create video content for TikTok
  • Assist with larger brand campaign shoots
  • Expand our creator network
  • Collaborate with creators on photo and video content
  • Assist communications director with building and maintaining stories and content on our blog, #onthegaux
  • Track and measure the impact of new social media strategies

Who you are:

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience
  • 2+ years of professional experience in social media
  • A creative eye for both storytelling and content creation
  • Proficiency in photo and video editing
  • Strong organizational skills

Who we are:

To apply, please send your resume and cover letter to jobs@margauxny.com.

