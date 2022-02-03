Margaux Is Hiring An Operations Associate In New York, NY (Remote Flexible)

Image courtesy of Margaux

Our operations team works on inventory purchasing, distribution, and logistics, as well as managing the customer experience. You will work closely with Margaux’s Director of Operations to manage our complex system of footwear products, which requires a strong sense of organization and attention to detail. You’ll also communicate regularly with our fulfillment center, customer service team, and external vendors, working on many facets of the business from technical design to business operations.

This is a great opportunity to learn about the development of a complex product with many variants and how it is delivered from start to finish. You will be crucial in keeping our inventory purchasing in line with our goals, and watching our products go from technical development to fruition and into our customers’ hands.

What you’ll do:

- Manage product orders between our e-commerce and and inventory forecasting platforms

- Own the systematic organization of all product, sellable inventory and accessories, through SKU and UPC classification

- Assist in maintaining accurate forecasts for inventory purchase orders

- Act as the operational liaison between our customer service teams and fulfillment center

- Assist operations director with fulfillment center management

- Assist with third-party partnerships, onboarding and maintenance of drop-ship platforms

- Manage press and shoot samples and own our sample distribution strategy



Who you are:

- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

- 1-2 years of experience in e-commerce, retail, or start-up operations

- A diligent spirit with a meticulous eye for detail

- Proficiency in Excel and data analysis

- Familiarity with Shopify a plus, but not required

- The ability to work with urgency in a fast-paced environment, managing and prioritizing tasks simultaneously



Who we are: Through a unique focus on comfort, quality, and experience, Margaux is on a mission to democratize luxury footwear. Inspired by the crispness and energy of American style and informed by smart design, each silhouette packs a powerful punch of everyday wearability and understated elegance. Combining form and function, Margaux’s classic styles—carefully selected and designed by co-founders Alexa Buckley and Sarah Pierson—have been re-engineered with best-in-class technical design, allowing for shoes that are as beautiful as they are comfortable. And because we know that one size doesn’t fit all, our shoes come in an extended range of sizes and widths—meaning there’s a perfect fit for everyone.



To apply, please send your resume and cover letter to jobs@margauxny.com.



margauxny.com

@margauxny