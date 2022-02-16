Fexi Takes Thom Browne

Photo: Courtesy of Thom Browne

Fexi has made its first official appearance of New York Fashion Week. We knew the fictional (I think) "Euphoria" almost-couple were in town — Angus Cloud dominated the Coach Fall 2022 front row and Maude Apatow moderated a discussion with the designers of Rodarte — but we didn't see them together until Tuesday evening. Cloud and Apatow joined forces at a special dinner at The Grill to celebrate Thom Browne's proprietary tartan. They were dressed head-to-toe in the grey-and-navy pattern, which is actually listed on the Tartan Registry of Scotland.

Whether or not it's for a proper runway show, Thom Browne has always excelled at bringing together a cool group of talent: Dinner guests also included Chase Sui Wonders, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Katerina Tannenbaum (a.k.a. Carrie's neighbor on "And Just Like That"), Richie Shazam, Chloe Wise, Ajani Russell, Miyako Bellizzi, Antwaun Sargent and Ian Bradley. The brand will properly debut its Fall 2022 collection with a runway show in New York on April 29.

See more images from the dinner in the gallery below.

25 Gallery 25 Images

