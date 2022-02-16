Skip to main content

Fexi Takes Thom Browne

Maude Apatow and Angus Cloud celebrated Browne's grey and navy tartan with a dinner during New York Fashion Week.
thom browne nyfw 2022 tartan 2

Fexi has made its first official appearance of New York Fashion Week. We knew the fictional (I think) "Euphoria" almost-couple were in town — Angus Cloud dominated the Coach Fall 2022 front row and Maude Apatow moderated a discussion with the designers of Rodarte — but we didn't see them together until Tuesday evening. Cloud and Apatow joined forces at a special dinner at The Grill to celebrate Thom Browne's proprietary tartan. They were dressed head-to-toe in the grey-and-navy pattern, which is actually listed on the Tartan Registry of Scotland.

Whether or not it's for a proper runway show, Thom Browne has always excelled at bringing together a cool group of talent: Dinner guests also included Chase Sui Wonders, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Katerina Tannenbaum (a.k.a. Carrie's neighbor on "And Just Like That"), Richie Shazam, Chloe Wise, Ajani Russell, Miyako Bellizzi, Antwaun Sargent and Ian Bradley. The brand will properly debut its Fall 2022 collection with a runway show in New York on April 29.

See more images from the dinner in the gallery below.

thom browne nyfw 2022 tartan 30
25
Gallery
25 Images

