MAVPR Is Hiring An Executive Assistant [Full-Time, Remote]

A boutique PR agency specializing in alternative-wellness startups is seeking a full-time Executive Assistant to support the agency’s day-to-day operations.

A boutique PR agency specializing in alternative-wellness startups is seeking a full-time Executive Assistant to support the agency’s day-to-day operations. This position provides a broad range of administrative support in a quick-paced environment. This candidate must be extremely detail-oriented and able to prioritize work independently under deadline pressure, and must exercise initiative and critical thinking, be highly organized, and fluent in multi-tasking. The Executive Assistant position is fully remote. This is NOT a personal assistant position.

The primary responsibilities of the Executive Assistant are:

  • Travel, inventory and expense management, bookkeeping and invoicing
  • Creating written interview documents for agency clients, tracking, reporting and returning
  • Managing client reporting, maintaining internal communications and documents
  • Facilitating all communications between clients and agency (updates, requests, etc)
  • Scheduling client, new business and team calls and interviews
  • General administrative support

Required skills:

  • Minimum of 1+ years professional or relevant experience required
  • Strong client service & technical skills (MS Word & Excel) and correlating google suite applications
  • Strong communication, time management and organizational skills are required

Desired skills:

  • 1+ year(s) of experience supporting executive level
  • Capable of working independently with minimal supervision
  • Able to prioritize and meet multiple simultaneous deadlines
  • Client-facing professionalism, attention to detail and outstanding critical thinking
  • Public Relations experience is a bonus

To Apply: Please send your resume and an introduction to info@melissaavitale.com, subject line Executive Assistant.

Started in 2017, MAVPR has grown to a team of empowered publicists known for their brand of no-BS PR. MAVPR is the key in the door for vice category brands unable to advertise to access mainstream media awareness, priding themselves on consistent top tier coverage that engages past, present and future customers.

