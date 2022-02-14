Meira T Is Hiring A Sales Representative / Administrative Assistant In Fort Lee, NJ

Image courtesy of Meira T

Meira T is a jewelry brand located in FORT LEE, New Jersey (right over the GW Bridge) looking to expand our team. We are looking for an organized, fashion forward, and dependable individual who is devoted to pursuing a career in fashion and learning all aspects of the industry. This is an opportunity for invaluable hands-on experience with an entrepreneurial and creative team.



Sales Representative/ Administrative Assistant



We are looking for someone passionate that can help customers with orders, establish new accounts. Travel to trade shows and help with product zooms. This individual will also be in charge of helping with the daily responsibilities in the office such as providing support to our managers and employees, assisting in daily office needs. No experience necessary.



Important- Must be a local applicant to be considered who can commute to Fort Lee, NJ. Not looking to sponsor relocation at this time.



Responsibilities

- Travel to trade shows

- Product Zooms

- Answer Emails

- Set up our collections for trade shows

- Follow up with vendors and factory

- Write proposals for customers and enter orders



How to Apply:

Please email your resume fulltimecareers@gmail.com