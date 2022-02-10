Skip to main content
Merlette New York Is Hiring A Wholesale Sales Associate In Brooklyn, NY

The Wholesale Sales Associate will be responsible for supporting all wholesale markets and account maintenance under the guidance of the VP of Sales.
Merlette New York, a Brooklyn-based luxury womenswear brand is looking for a talented and motivated Wholesale Sales Associate to support our wholesale sales channel and operations. This is an incredible opportunity with a fast-growing luxury fashion business with lots of opportunity for growth.

The Wholesale Sales Associate will be responsible for supporting all wholesale sales markets and account maintenance under the guidance of the VP of Sales. This candidate needs to have experience with both wholesale sales and operations. This is a hybrid role that requires equal parts customer facing sales and communications as well as behind the scenes operations and reporting.

This is an amazing opportunity for an ambitious, self-starter, that will have an opportunity to work on a small team in a very hands-on way.

This position is full time and will be based in Merlette’s Brooklyn studio and will report to the VP of Sales.

Compensation: $55k Annually / $5k bonus potential

Roles and Responsibilities:

Wholesale
● Sales/Market
   ○ Sales prospecting, outreach and scheduling market appointments
   ○ Showroom set-up and merchandising
   ○ Sales market support including; order entry and tracking, order follow-ups, and scheduling appointments and attendance in all market appointments
   ○ Create buy collages and training guides
   ○ Building new collections in Joor
   ○ Linesheet creation and maintenance
   ○ Support VP with external agents and showrooms, distributors
   ○ Domestic and international travel required for markets, events and trainings

● Account Maintenance and Operations
   ○ Weekly sell through reports and sales analysis; harnessing analytical insights to inform merchandise requirements and to stimulate customers' wholesale purchases
   ○ Maintain contact lists and follow up with customers to continue relationships
   ○ Conduct seasonal product knowledge seminars and store visits with key accounts
   ○ Implement seasonal sales contests
   ○ Prepare compliance forms, issue recommended retail prices globally
   ○ Prepare seasonal product integrations with third party accounts
   ○ Coordinate samples for wholesale accounts
   ○ Liaise with our 3rd party warehouse for shipping wholesale orders
   ○ Responsible for Administrative Support, account database maintenance, following up on shipping and order delivery
   ○ Issue deposit payment and invoice notices to wholesale accounts and prepare shipment related paperwork

The ideal candidate has:
● 2+ years of experience in wholesale sales
● Accuracy is key for this position
● Understanding of the luxury fashion market
● Self-starter, team player, motivated and entrepreneurial
● Strong analytical and numerical skills
● Associates degree or higher in a related field
● A creative thinker who is highly organized, detail-oriented, focused on the ability to balance initiatives with competing priorities
● Excellent communication and relationship-building skills
● Ability to multi-task with a positive attitude
● Powerpoint, In-design or canva
● Well-honed data analysis techniques and top-notch reporting abilities in excel is a must
● Experience with wholesale software programs; Joor or NuOrder, Apparel Magic is a plus

Please send resumes to hello@merlettenyc.com

