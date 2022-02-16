Michael Kors Wants You to "Step Up and Step Out" This Fall

Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Michael Kors is the consummate showman: He appreciates a good, flashy production, and he loves performers — the classic Hollywood celebrities, yes, but also Broadway stars and up-and-comers. (And they love him right back, making his namesake label a mainstay on the red carpet and showing up in droves to his events.) He'll often bring that energy to his fashion shows, usually in the form of some live music performance and clothes that ooze main character energy. Michael Kors Collection Fall 2022 epitomizes that, with a soundtrack by Miguel and a parade of looks that each merit their moment in the spotlight.

A crowd that included Mayor Eric Adams, Oscar nominee Ariana DeBose, longtime friend of the house Blake Lively, Addison Rae and many more shuffled into Terminal 5, the Hell's Kitchen music venue turned New York Fashion Week hot spot, on a cold Tuesday night to see an equally stellar cast of models debut the latest from Michael Kors Collection. The designer's all about glitz and glam, and for Fall 2022, that takes the form of tight dresses, oversized suiting, uncomplicated separates and coats that are a lewk onto themselves, styled monochromatically or at least within the same color family, with the occasional sequins, faux fur embossed leather to add some visual intrigue. The ordinance: "Stepping up and stepping out."

The accessories are just as dramatic, very much geared towards a busy, big-city schedule: smart pointed-toe stilettos, strappy heeled sandals, over-the-knee boots, extra-large top-handle handbags and elegant grab-and-go clutches.

When it comes to his eveningwear propositions for the season, it's all about all-over embellishments — body-hugging minis and gowns, with high racer necklines or in one-sleeved cuts, dripping in sparkle and occasionally topped with a furry overcoat in the same color. Surely, more than one celebrity in the front row made some mental notes to convey to their stylists immediately post-show, so they can submit their requests for upcoming awards shows.

See the full Michael Kors Collection Fall 2022 line in the gallery, below.

