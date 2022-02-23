Skip to main content

Data Confirms What We Already Know: Miu Miu's Micro Mini Skirt Is Taking Over

According to Lyst, demand for mini skirts is at a three-year high, with 900 searches *a day* for the now-infamous, Miuccia Prada-sanctioned bottom this week alone.
miu-miu-mini-skirt-impact

Here's another post about Miu Miu's micro-micro-mini skirt, in case you needed yet another reminder that this oh-so-tiny garment is making a huge impact. 

We were content living a comfortable life under layers of sweats before the skirt in question debuted on the Miu Miu Spring 2022 runway last October. Since we thought a return to workplaces would be underway by March (lol), the warm-weather collections proposed what we might be wearing when IRL replaced WFH. Miuccia Prada's suggestion at Miu Miu was a rather bold one, calling an end to the dusty professional uniform we once knew with some... very cropped alternatives. 

The barely-there bottom could turn heads in a hallway packed with proponents of the midriff-flashing and low-slung pants of the early aughts — one that would earn an automatic detention sentence, and would make Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time" schoolgirl outfit look relatively modest. Those brave enough to shrug off a dress code violation (and judging by its street-style ubiquity, there are many of you) could argue that the skirt slashes sartorial archetypes, particularly of the expected and boring boardroom aesthetic. After all, Prada fashioned it out of the fabrics of a businesswoman's wardrobe. We haven't spotted it on anyone in an actual office yet, but the skirt's been everywhere else. 

From magazine covers to celebrities to influencers and editors at fashion month, a naked Miu Miu midsection has become the norm.

Recommended Articles

Data from Lyst confirms the mini skirt's icon status: According to the global search platform, the demand for mini skirts is at a three-year high, with 900 searches a day for the teeny-tiny Miu Miu skirt this week alone. The release of Paloma Elsesser's i-D cover on Monday caused the most significant spike in searches, with a shocking 127% jump in shoppers browsing Miu Miu on the platform's app. 

Paloma Elsesser on the Spring 2022 cover of "i-D." 

Paloma Elsesser on the Spring 2022 cover of "i-D." 

Brands have also caught on to the micro-mini craze. Both British and American labels showed super-short skirt styles on the Fall 2022 runways, with London's designers leaning heavily into the hipbone-baring trend. And, of course, FashionNova is already on it. 

To simplify your search — because let's face it, you're searching for abbreviated hemlines — we've rounded up a selection of mini skirts you can shop right now. 

w concept skirt
source-unknown-skirt
nensi dojaka shorts
11
Gallery
11 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

online-sales-march-12-mini-skirts
Shopping

13 Mini Skirts on Sale That'll Get You Excited About Warm Weather

It's time to ditch the sweatpants.

By Dara Prant
Mar 12, 2021
miu-miu-ss-22-runway-promo
Fashion Week

Warning: Miu Miu Is Bringing Back the Super Micro-Mini Skirt for Spring 2022

If you went to high school in the early aughts, these looks might be triggering to you.

By Tyler McCall
Oct 5, 2021
gingham-skirt
Editors' Picks

The Mini Skirt That'll Carry Dara Happily Into Spring

Give me gingham!

By Dara Prant
Mar 26, 2018
shop-pool-slides
Shopping

It's Official: Slide Sandals Are Still Summer's Biggest Shoe Trend

According to Lyst, the slide was the most-searched summer sandal.

By Dara Prant
Oct 16, 2018