Data Confirms What We Already Know: Miu Miu's Micro Mini Skirt Is Taking Over

According to Lyst, demand for mini skirts is at a three-year high, with 900 searches *a day* for the now-infamous, Miuccia Prada-sanctioned bottom this week alone.

Photo: Imaxtree

Here's another post about Miu Miu's micro-micro-mini skirt, in case you needed yet another reminder that this oh-so-tiny garment is making a huge impact.

We were content living a comfortable life under layers of sweats before the skirt in question debuted on the Miu Miu Spring 2022 runway last October. Since we thought a return to workplaces would be underway by March (lol), the warm-weather collections proposed what we might be wearing when IRL replaced WFH. Miuccia Prada's suggestion at Miu Miu was a rather bold one, calling an end to the dusty professional uniform we once knew with some... very cropped alternatives.

The barely-there bottom could turn heads in a hallway packed with proponents of the midriff-flashing and low-slung pants of the early aughts — one that would earn an automatic detention sentence, and would make Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time" schoolgirl outfit look relatively modest. Those brave enough to shrug off a dress code violation (and judging by its street-style ubiquity, there are many of you) could argue that the skirt slashes sartorial archetypes, particularly of the expected and boring boardroom aesthetic. After all, Prada fashioned it out of the fabrics of a businesswoman's wardrobe. We haven't spotted it on anyone in an actual office yet, but the skirt's been everywhere else.

From magazine covers to celebrities to influencers and editors at fashion month, a naked Miu Miu midsection has become the norm.

Data from Lyst confirms the mini skirt's icon status: According to the global search platform, the demand for mini skirts is at a three-year high, with 900 searches a day for the teeny-tiny Miu Miu skirt this week alone. The release of Paloma Elsesser's i-D cover on Monday caused the most significant spike in searches, with a shocking 127% jump in shoppers browsing Miu Miu on the platform's app.

Paloma Elsesser on the Spring 2022 cover of "i-D." Photo: Sam Rock for "i-D"

Brands have also caught on to the micro-mini craze. Both British and American labels showed super-short skirt styles on the Fall 2022 runways, with London's designers leaning heavily into the hipbone-baring trend. And, of course, FashionNova is already on it.

To simplify your search — because let's face it, you're searching for abbreviated hemlines — we've rounded up a selection of mini skirts you can shop right now.

