Jeremy Scott Brings the House Down at Moschino

As in, he dismantled a home to turn it into garments for the Fall 2022 collection.
moschino-fall-2022-collection-review-60

Listen, live your life however you see fit, but as far as I'm concerned, I won't be adding Jeremy Scott to the invite list for theme parties I might throw. It's not that I think he'd do a bad job or be a spoilsport about it — in fact, it's quite the opposite: No matter how well I'd prepare, the man would just show me up every. single. time. 

Take, for example, the Fall 2022 collection Scott whipped up for Moschino. It's as though Scott walked into a palatial Italian home and said, "I could make this into clothes" — and not in a "Scarlett O'Hara making a dress out of curtains" way ,but in a "'Beauty and the Beast' enchantment turning everyday household appliances into animated creatures" way. There's an evening dress shaped like a grandfather clock and silver serving trays slapped together on a bustier, to say nothing of the gown with an entire harp attached at the back. Drawer pulls serve as buttons; silverware is stacked down the front of busts.

While it can certainly be fun to see Scott go full-throttle towards the kitsch of it all (though, it must be said, a dress reading 'Gilt Without Guilt' doesn't sit well with the spirit in our current geopolitical climate), it's more interesting to see what wearability he layers underneath. Well-cut skirt suits are a Moschino staple, as are crisp jackets and outerwear, and you can dig those out from under the thematic frosting coating the top. A velvet dress that folds up to look like a carpet, complete with fringe, is actually quite lovely. At any other fashion house, it would be too much; at Moschino, where camp is king, it's just enough.

See the complete Moschino Fall 2022 collection in the gallery below:

