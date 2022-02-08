MSCHF Is Hiring A Sneaker Designer In Brooklyn, NY
About MSCHF
“On the second Monday in February, the Banksys of consumer culture struck again. If Marcel Duchamp and Tom Sachs had a baby who was raised by Jeremy Scott of Moschino, this is what it might look like.” - The New York Times
“MSCHF, the internet artist collective creating a cult following with its controversial creative projects, had the internet buzzing” - Vanity Fair
“MSCHF has made headlines over the past year with its so-called ‘drops’ -- a series of irreverent art projects that are unveiled once every two weeks.” - CNN
“What MSCHF is making, at least as far as I’m concerned, is pop art for the internet age. Right from the very beginning, pop art contained many of the same concerns, interests and, yes, contradictions that MSCHF does.” - Digital Trends
“Only by understanding the wider hype culture can one truly appreciate the ‘genius commentary’ of this art brand.” - Interbrand Breakthrough Brands 2020 Trend Report
Their only post on LinkedIn refers to themselves as a dairy company. It's probably the best, and only, description you'll ever get of the startup behind AI-generated feet photos, an app for making stock investments based on astrological signs, and Nike sneakers filled with Holy Water. - Business Insider
Sneaker Designer at MSCHF
The Role
MSCHF is developing an in-house footwear line set to launch in early 2022. Our team has an opening for a sneaker designer responsible for taking ideas/concepts and turning them into footwear. For example, if we said, “let’s create a bagel sneaker,” you’d take that prompt and work on a series of design concepts for a bagel sneaker. You must be open-minded and capable of designing unique and novel concepts. Huge bonus points if you’re comfortable putting together crude prototypes in the office, e.g. 3D-printed outsoles with hacked-together uppers for conceptual analysis.
As part of the design team at MSCHF, you will
● Brainstorm new sneaker concepts
● Iterate on sketches
● Prototype models in the office
● Undertake material exploration
● Maintain sneaker & material library
● Create final design files for RFQs + full tech packs
You are
● Experienced: You have a portfolio showing your ability to design sneakers. You know how a sneaker is constructed, how to give feedback on factory samples, and can come up with designs to implement sneaker structures you haven’t seen before.
● Versatile: You are excited to work on sneakers, sandals, boots, slippers...whatever, in any material, and in any style. Crazy outlandish ideas don’t frighten you!
We are open to Full-time, part-time, contract, freelance etc.
Our office is located in Brooklyn, New York.
Interested? Email James@mschf.xyz