MSCHF Is Hiring A Sneaker Designer In Brooklyn, NY

About MSCHF



“On the second Monday in February, the Banksys of consumer culture struck again. If Marcel Duchamp and Tom Sachs had a baby who was raised by Jeremy Scott of Moschino, this is what it might look like.” - The New York Times



“MSCHF, the internet artist collective creating a cult following with its controversial creative projects, had the internet buzzing” - Vanity Fair



“MSCHF has made headlines over the past year with its so-called ‘drops’ -- a series of irreverent art projects that are unveiled once every two weeks.” - CNN



“What MSCHF is making, at least as far as I’m concerned, is pop art for the internet age. Right from the very beginning, pop art contained many of the same concerns, interests and, yes, contradictions that MSCHF does.” - Digital Trends



“Only by understanding the wider hype culture can one truly appreciate the ‘genius commentary’ of this art brand.” - Interbrand Breakthrough Brands 2020 Trend Report



Their only post on LinkedIn refers to themselves as a dairy company. It's probably the best, and only, description you'll ever get of the startup behind AI-generated feet photos, an app for making stock investments based on astrological signs, and Nike sneakers filled with Holy Water. - Business Insider

