MVPR Is Hiring A Public Relations Director In New York, NY

New York City based boutique PR agency, MVPR, is looking for an experienced candidate to join its PR Division. The ideal candidate will possess a comprehensive network of relationships with the world’s leading long lead & short lead market editors, features writers, editorial stylists and have Director level experience managing multiple accounts and Junior team members. The candidate must have a minimum of 6-8 years of relevant experience in the fashion industry, proven editor relationships and a strong interest in team/client management. Agency experience is required.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead & grow PR Division

Lead the development and implementation of creative and thoughtful PR strategies across all divisional accounts

Oversee ongoing account action items & client reporting with no executive guidance

Develop creative and strategic media campaigns around new product launches/initiatives and supervise account team members to secure high volume of impactful placements in top tier outlets across print, digital and broadcast media (where applicable)

Take responsibility and accountability for all team members, clearly defining roles and providing guidance and tools to facilitate goal achievement and client success

Oversee and own top to bottom performance of accounts, ensuring quality work, deadline and media coverage goals are met

Serve as senior client contact and team leader; address client issues thoughtfully and effectively

Draft and be the final say on press releases, pitches, positioning statements, talking points, key messaging for brand spokespeople, briefing materials and more

Consistently secure brand features, executive profiles, and trend stories for clients

Maintain and continuously grow network of relationships with media and potential partners for collaborations and proactively use to help make clients leaders in respective categories

Lead in-person meetings and calls with client

Lead new business process including research, proposal and pitch preparation without any executive guidance

Constantly innovate proposals bringing new ideas to the table

Manage team of AM’s, AC, and interns as assigned

Skills and Required Experience:

The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 6-8+ years of PR agency experience working across a diverse portfolio of beauty, fashion, health+wellness, and food+beverage brands and have strong contacts

Candidates should have experience managing a team and client accounts without executive guidance

Candidates should have a strong desire to accelerate quickly at a fast-paced boutique agency with amazing clients

6-8+ years of experience working in fashion + accessories public relations with experience managing multiple client accounts; agency experience is required

Team leadership skills is a must

Experience developing strategies through execution with a track record of proven results; experience developing goals for team and clients

Creative thinker and extremely detail oriented

Hard-working and proactive candidate who is enthusiastic and works well within a team

Highly proficient with digital and social media platforms

Must be based in NY

Please send resumes to: Megan@mvpublicrelations.com



*Cover letter is preferred



@mvpr_nyc | www.mvpublicrelations.com