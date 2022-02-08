MVPR Is Hiring An Account Manager, VIP and Influencer Department In New York, NY

Candidates must have a minimum of 4 years of Celebrity, VIP & Influencer experience in the fashion industry - with proven relationships.

Position: Account Manager, VIP and Influencer Department

Reports to: Director of VIP & Influencer Relations

New York City based boutique PR agency, MVPR, is looking for an experienced candidate to join its VIP Division. The ideal candidate will possess a comprehensive network of relationships with the world’s leading celebrities, fashion stylists, publicist contacts, industry agents and influencers and be able to lead client accounts. Experience managing influencer social campaigns is also a preferred skill. The candidate must have a minimum of 4 years of relevant experience in the fashion industry, proven relationships and a strong interest in relevant pop culture. Agency experience is favored.

Key Responsibilities:

Proactively securing Celebrity/VIP opportunities for upcoming red carpet, press junket, events and street style placements.

Strategize and oversee VIP and influencer gifting programs across multiple client accounts simultaneously.

Build and maintain strong relationships with stylists, managers, influencers & VIP’s

Identify and implement on brand VIP & influencer partnership opportunities (paid and unpaid).

Responsible for managing paid influencer partnerships; building briefs; fielding assets

Building out strategy decks for clients on a quarterly basis

Discovering and nurturing relations with new talent.

Interface with clients in a professional manner regularly via client calls and meetings.

Multitask across multiple client accounts and projects under deadline.

Managing the junior VIP team.

Overseeing daily account management with assistant duties including sample send-outs, updating contact lists, developing recaps and agendas, and preparing weekly and monthly reports.

Overseeing the reporting of send outs, coverage achieved; forthcoming coverage and collating all learnings for monthly reports

Skills and Required Experience:

Proven relationships with key celebrity, stylist, publicist and manager contacts.

Min. 4 years of experience working in fashion + accessories public relations with experience managing multiple client accounts; agency experience is preferred.

Experience managing contracts between celebrities, VIPs and brands.

Team leadership skills.

Experience developing strategies through execution with a track record of proven results; experience developing goals for team and clients.

Knowledge of all media including strong understanding of digital landscape and social media platforms.

Creative thinker and extremely detail oriented.

Proven track record of dressing celebrities, a database of top stylists, VIPs and socials.

Hard-working and proactive candidate who is enthusiastic, works well within a team and has a passion for Celebrity/VIP relations across all sectors.

An understanding of the fashion industry is vital.

Highly proficient with Fashion GPS/Launchmetrics, MS Word, Excel, powerpoint, dropbox, influencer reporting and social media platforms.

Please send resumes to: jess@mvpublicrelations.com



*Cover letter is preferred



@mvpr_nyc | www.mvpublicrelations.com