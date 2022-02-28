NATURAL MODELS Is Hiring A Scouting & Development Assistant In Los Angeles

Scouting & Development Assistant:

Office duties include scheduling meetings with new talent, making PDFs for office meetings, sorting and organizing model submissions and any other tasks required by our Scouting and Development Director.



All positions at NATURAL start as entry level positions. We are looking for people who are passionate about our industry and the work we are doing to create positive change.



Above all, you must be a kind and hard-working person who loves teamwork!! You must be sharp, self-sufficient and love what you do. We only rock with people who have good energy and work well with others!



Positions start at $20/hour depending on experience. Must be LA based.



Please email your resume to info@naturalmodelsla.com.

SUBJECT LINE: Scouting and Dev Assistant position



http://www.naturalmodelsla.com/

https://www.instagram.com/naturalmodelsla/