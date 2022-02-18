Fashionista's Favorite Fall 2022 Collections From New York Fashion Week

There's an expected sleepiness to the fall collections, where sometimes they feel like snooze-worthy placeholders to the excitement shown for spring. That was not the case at the recently-wrapped New York Fashion Week: With Omicron cases declining, a desire to get dressed — like, really dressed — is rising.

Oscar de la Renta's Fall 2022 collection throws so many bright colors at us, and Carolina Herrera's autumnal range delivers sartorial drama and exuberance. Collina Strada satisfies our aughts reality TV cravings, and Coach explores texture and tactility. Runway freshmen like Bach Mai and Interior made quite the impression with beautifully crafted garments and clear points of view.

From first-timers to fashion week vets, we've rounded up highlights from Fashionista's Fall 2022 New York Fashion Week in the galleries below. Click through to discover them all.

Altuzarra

Area

Bach Mai

Brandon Maxwell

Carolina Herrera

Coach

Colin Locascio

Collina Strada

Gabriela Hearst

Interior

Jason Wu

Oscar de la Renta

Tanya Taylor

Victor Glemaud

