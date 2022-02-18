Skip to main content
Fashionista's Favorite Fall 2022 Collections From New York Fashion Week

These are clothes that will make you want to get dressed — like, really dressed.

Photo: Imaxtree

There's an expected sleepiness to the fall collections, where sometimes they feel like snooze-worthy placeholders to the excitement shown for spring. That was not the case at the recently-wrapped New York Fashion Week: With Omicron cases declining, a desire to get dressed — like, really dressed — is rising. 

Oscar de la Renta's Fall 2022 collection throws so many bright colors at us, and Carolina Herrera's autumnal range delivers sartorial drama and exuberance. Collina Strada satisfies our aughts reality TV cravings, and Coach explores texture and tactility. Runway freshmen like Bach Mai and Interior made quite the impression with beautifully crafted garments and clear points of view. 

From first-timers to fashion week vets, we've rounded up highlights from Fashionista's Fall 2022 New York Fashion Week in the galleries below. Click through to discover them all.

Altuzarra

Altuzarra PO F22 007
Altuzarra PO F22 044
Altuzarra PO F22 043
5
Gallery
5 Images

Area

LOOK 24
LOOK 11
LOOK 17
5
Gallery
5 Images

Bach Mai 

Bach Mai 'A Flower Walk' Collection (by Dimitri Hyacinthe) Look 11
Bach Mai 'A Flower Walk' Collection (by Dimitri Hyacinthe) Look 7
Bach Mai 'A Flower Walk' Collection (by Dimitri Hyacinthe) Look 9
5
Gallery
5 Images

Brandon Maxwell 

brandon-maxwell-fall-2022-collection-review-11
brandon-maxwell-fall-2022-collection-review-27
brandon-maxwell-fall-2022-collection-review-16
5
Gallery
5 Images

Carolina Herrera 

carolina-herrera-fall-2022-collection-review-47
carolina-herrera-fall-2022-collection-review-10
carolina-herrera-fall-2022-collection-review-12
5
Gallery
5 Images

Coach 

coach-fall-2022-runway-10
coach-fall-2022-runway-16
coach-fall-2022-runway-34
5
Gallery
5 Images

Colin Locascio

colin-fall-2022-5
colin-fall-2022
colin-fall-2022-1
5
Gallery
5 Images

Collina Strada

Collina-Strada-Fall-2022-15
Collina-Strada-Fall-2022-1
Collina-Strada-Fall-2022-3
5
Gallery
5 Images

Gabriela Hearst

Gabriela Hearst F22 016
Gabriela Hearst F22 003
Gabriela Hearst F22 004
5
Gallery
5 Images

Interior

interior-fall-2022-24
interior-fall-2022-1
interior-fall-2022-4
5
Gallery
5 Images

Jason Wu

jason-wu-fall-2022-collection-review-29
jason-wu-fall-2022-collection-review-13
jason-wu-fall-2022-collection-review-23
5
Gallery
5 Images

Oscar de la Renta

Oscar-de-la-Renta-Fall-2022-16
Oscar-de-la-Renta-Fall-2022-3
Oscar-de-la-Renta-Fall-2022-23
5
Gallery
5 Images

Tanya Taylor

019-Tanya-Taylor-Fall-2022-ready-to-wear-credit-Matthew-Kristall
025-Tanya-Taylor-Fall-2022-ready-to-wear-credit-Matthew-Kristall
034-Tanya-Taylor-Fall-2022-ready-to-wear-credit-Matthew-Kristall
5
Gallery
5 Images

Victor Glemaud

victor-glemaud-fall-2022-look-9
victor-glemaud-fall-2022-look-25
victor-glemaud-fall-2022-look-13
5
Gallery
5 Images

