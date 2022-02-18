66 Standout Beauty Looks From New York Fashion Week

All the hair, makeup and nail inspiration you need from the first batch of Fall 2022 shows.

A beauty look from Tia Adeola Fall 2022. Photo: Courtesy of Imaxtree

The first batch of Fall 2022 shows came to a close this week in New York, and as the city's buzziest designer names showcased their new wares, backstage glam teams were busy dreaming up equally creative and inspiring runway beauty looks.

We saw fantastical looks that were artistic feats in their own right, like Pat McGrath's "human bouquet" makeup for Shayne Oliver's return to the runway. There was also an abundance of '90s and 2000s nostalgia, like crimped hair at Christian Siriano and black waterliner at Christian Cowan. And while many shows went big and bold when it came to beauty — "Euphoria"- and Julia Fox-inspired eye makeup was everywhere — there were plenty of achievable, natural and just-plain-pretty looks as well, like Proenza Schouler's blunt bobs, Altuzarra's post-swim hair and Jason Wu's subtle smokey eyes.

Click through the galleries below for all of the New York Fashion Week hair, makeup and nail ideas we're adding to our inspiration boards.

Hair

28 Gallery 28 Images

Makeup

24 Gallery 24 Images

Nails

14 Gallery 14 Images

