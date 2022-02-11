These Designers Are Making Their New York Fashion Week Debuts for Fall 2022

It's really happening. Friday is the first day of New York Fashion Week, where designers new and established will unveil their Fall 2022 collections to vaccinated in-person audiences and/or digital viewers at home. While there may not be as many household names on the schedule as there have been in the past, this February's lineup is still a solid representation of the distinctive talent New York has to offer, including a few newcomers we're just getting to know.

Interestingly, the majority of them launched their brands during the pandemic, so perhaps, collectively, they offer a glimpse into the future of fashion. They might reject the gender binary, commit to manufacturing locally and/or responsibly, or endeavor to produce more than just clothing — without making those efforts into a gimmick. Their rejection of convention is also reflected in their show formats: Some will host intimate gatherings at restaurants while another will stage a three-night party. One show even involves an AI-generated alien.

From a minimalist line that already has Net-a-Porter's stamp of approval, to Shayne Oliver's new project, read on to learn more.

Interior

Making its NYFW debut with a presentation on Feb. 15, Interior is New York-based luxury womenswear line founded in 2020 by Jack Miner and Lily Miesmer. It comprises timeless, elevated day- and evening-wear and was part of Net-a-Porter's Vanguard incubator program.

Judy Turner

Launched in 2018 by designer Conley Averett, Judy Turner is a unisex knitwear brand based in New York. Comprising sweaters, pants, accessories and more, its stockists include Nordstrom and Ssense. The brand's Fall 2022 presentation will take place Feb. 16.

Shayne Oliver

While he's had a NYFW presence under his buzzy, gender-fluid label Hood by Air, this marks his first time participating as, simply, ShayneOliver. He paused HBA in 2017, but it will live on as a streetwear brand via capsule collections, while the new namesake line operates as a "high-concept luxury womenswear and menswear fashion brand offering seasonal collections." There's also Anonymous Club, Oliver's multidisciplinary creative studio. And rather than one show, the studio is staging a three-night residency at The Shed's Griffin Theater in Hudson Yards, starting Feb. 11.

Melke

Created in 2020 by designer Emma Gage, Melke is a sustainability-focused, genderfluid collection of high-end separates, outerwear, dresses and knitwear. The latter is made in India through a program that fosters financial independence for women. The brand will show Fall 2022 via presentation on Feb. 15.

Tanner Fletcher

Founded in Brooklyn in 2020 by Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kasell — partners in both business and life — Tanner Fletcher is a genderless line inspired by their love of New York and interior design. The offer a mix of both clothes and home pieces, which they'll show in a presentation format Feb. 15.

Lisa Von Tang

Lisa Von Tang is a Singaporean luxury streetwear designer best known for her work designing pieces for "Crazy Rich Asians." She makes her NYFW debut with a runway show Feb. 15.

Marrisa Wilson

After participating in the Black in Fashion Council showroom last season, Marrisa Wilson will stage a full runway show for Fall 2022 on Feb. 15. Wilson founded her namesake luxury womenswear brand in 2016. A first generation Guyanese-American, she designs with women of color in mind.

Greedilous by Tilda

Greedilous is a 10-year-old South Korean brand founded by YounHee Park that recently launched e-commerce in the U.S. But who, or what, is Tilda? We're not sure. Per a press release, "Tilda was created through LG AI Research, originally launched with the simple goal of building a true playground for AI scientists and advancing AI technology for a better life." The above video is supposed to offer some sort of explanation; presumably the Feb. 14 runway show will offer more clarity.

