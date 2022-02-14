O’DOLLY DEAREST IS SEEKING A FASHION PRODUCTION INTERN IN NEW YORK, NY

O’Dolly Dearest- is a black owned young adult womenswear brand that centers on a healthy obsession with the late 90’s early 2000’s aesthetic based in New York.

We are a New York City based fashion brand looking for a fashion production intern to join our small yet growing label.

O’Dolly Dearest is sold at major retailers including Nordstrom, Dolls Kill, Lisa Says Gah, and several boutiques across the US. Also has been featured in various publications such as Marie Claire, British Vogue, Nylon, Refinery29, Cosmopolitan, Yahoo Style, HighSnobiety, and more!

We are hiring for: Fashion Production intern

Key Responsibilities:

•Will assist the head designer in any of their needs, be hyper focused on customer inquiries/emails, order fulfillment, communicate with stylist, editors or any other necessary parties.

•Work directly with the product to sort, label, and pack all orders for customers, influencers, and retailers.

•Organize office and keep track of inventory by maintaining and updating all products to include product descriptions, pricing, tagging.

•Conduct market and trend research to aide in designing upcoming seasonal collections.

•Assist in creating professional and client-ready look books and/or line-sheets.



Qualifications:

•Genuine interest in fashion and passion for our brand.

•Organized and able to work with minimal direction.

•Strong sense of collaboration and team spirit.

•Must be available for 1-2 days a week and be able to get college credit for internship and or can discuss weekly stipend.



To Apply: Please send your resume to zoe@odollydearest.com subject line Fashion Production Intern.