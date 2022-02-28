ONE/OF Is Seeking Spring/Summer 2022 Development Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

ONE/OF is a women’s ready-to-wear brand based in New York City, creating limited-volume collections with reclaimed elements, ONE/OF purposes to produce bespoke, of-the-moment fashion with a sustainable approach that honors what came before us. This internship is also in conjunction with the company’s design development consultancy for emerging and established luxury brands.

Based in New York City, we are looking for a motivated team oriented intern to join our small team immediately. This position is paid hourly.

Qualified candidates will be selected based on the following criteria:

- Strong sense of the One/Of aesthetic.

- Excellent portfolio; demonstration of original and creative work.

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to maintain alignment with internal & external, cross functional partners.

- Organizational and project management skills.

- Ability to prioritize and handle a fast-paced environment with strong problem-solving skills.

- A proactive self-starter attitude with an eagerness to pursue and execute multiple assignments while under pressure or during downtime.

- Strong digital skill set and solid experience in Excel, Illustrator, and Adobe Photoshop



Responsibilities:

- Maintaining and organizing the studio. Developing libraries of information.

- Assisting in the product design and development process.

- In-person domestic material sourcing & factory visits.

- Work with manufacturers and suppliers on existing and current development projects

- Review prototypes/samples and feedback to internal team

- Other responsibilities include, but are not limited to, model dressing, Photoshop placements, technical packages, and hand sketching.



TO APPLY: Send your resume to hello@hello-voto.com subject line Spring/Summer 2022 Internship.



*All applicants please include your availability (start date, end date, days/hours per week) and if you’re able to provide your own laptop to work with.