Paul Rogers Consulting Is Hiring A Freelance/Full Time Beauty & Lifestyle Publicist In New York, NY

Paul Rogers Consulting is looking for a freelance or full-time publicist to join our New York team. We are specifically searching for candidates with 3 years minimum experience in the beauty, lifestyle, and wellness industries. The candidate will work directly with the CEO/Founder on securing media features (news and product placements) and overall client support across all divisions. This role is perfect for individuals who want to grow with a rapidly expanding agency with work-from-home benefits.

Responsibilities will include:



- Media release creation and outreach

- Create thought-provoking media campaigns

- Influencer management

- Assist in the execution of events and bigger-picture partnerships

- Maintain strong relationships with editors

- Serve as liaison with certain clients

- Client reporting



Please send resumes to paul@paulrogersconsulting.com.