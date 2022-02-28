Skip to main content
Paul Rogers Consulting Is Hiring A Freelance/Full Time Beauty & Lifestyle Publicist In New York, NY

We are specifically searching for candidates with 3 years minimum experience in the beauty, lifestyle, and wellness industries.

Paul Rogers Consulting is looking for a freelance or full-time publicist to join our New York team. We are specifically searching for candidates with 3 years minimum experience in the beauty, lifestyle, and wellness industries. The candidate will work directly with the CEO/Founder on securing media features (news and product placements) and overall client support across all divisions. This role is perfect for individuals who want to grow with a rapidly expanding agency with work-from-home benefits.

Responsibilities will include:

- Media release creation and outreach
- Create thought-provoking media campaigns
- Influencer management
- Assist in the execution of events and bigger-picture partnerships
- Maintain strong relationships with editors
- Serve as liaison with certain clients
- Client reporting

Please send resumes to paul@paulrogersconsulting.com.

