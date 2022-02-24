Skip to main content

Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada Dive Into the Archives for a Self-Referential Fall 2022 Collection

See if you can spot all the nods to collections past.
Prada-Fall-2022-MFW-57

On Thursday in Milan, Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada continued to build on the joint codes they've established over the past almost-two years, while also looking further back on the history of Prada.

Titled "An Ideology of Prada," the Fall 2022 collection is filled with smart separates imbued with an almost modernist sensibility, enhanced by artful touches and decorative embellishments, like a sheer beaded layer that turns a mini into an ankle-length skirt, oversized paillettes sewn onto bomber jackets to create abstract blooming florals, or pastel faux-fur arm bands on peacoats. These feminine, often tactile add-ons make the pieces distinguishable, but not unwearable — and that's key for the design duo. 

"We don't really want to just make pieces that are great in the context of a fashion show," Simons told Business of Fashion's Tim Blanks ahead of the show, to which Mrs. Prada added: "I always said I like eccentric pieces. But it is still possible they make sense in life."

The show notes elaborate: "Combinations of the quotidian and precious disturb the aesthetic vernacular of each. They simultaneously confer significance and emphasize reality, a fusion."

A big theme for the season is celebrating the traditions it has established and the foundation it has built on by giving "glances at a Prada past," as the show notes explain. There are callbacks to materials, prints and even styling from collections dating back to the '80s (@hautelemode did a full breakdown, if you want to see the side-by-sides) folded into an autumnal collection that reflects how the Prada customer wants to dress now. It's interesting to see the brand revisit these elements from its extensive archives and modernize them for today's customer, not to mention how Simons and Prada reinterpret them through their joint vision.

"There is this desire from both of us to evolve the brand, not just repeat it," Simons told Blanks. 

See the complete Prada Fall 2022 collection in the gallery, below.

Prada-Fall-2022-MFW-54
Prada-Fall-2022-MFW-1
Prada-Fall-2022-MFW-2
54
Gallery
54 Images

