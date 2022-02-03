Must Read: Rachel Tashjian Is Going to 'Harper's Bazaar,' Sharon Chuter and Pull Up for Change Bring Back 'Make It Black' Campaign

Photo: John Edmonds for "Harper's Bazaar"

Rachel Tashjian is going to Harper's Bazaar

Rachel Tashjian, currently a fashion writer and critic at GQ and the creator of the Opulent Tips newsletter, is joining Samira Nasr's Harper's Bazaar as fashion news director, working across digital and print. "Rachel's is one of the most distinctive and exciting voices in fashion, and I'm ecstatic she will be lending it to the pages and platforms of Harper's Bazaar," Nasr said of Tashjian, in a statement. {Fashionista Inbox}

Sharon Chuter and Pull Up for Change bring back the Make It Black campaign

Uoma Beauty and Pull Up for Change's Sharon Chuter announced the second installment of the Make It Black campaign. Last year, it raised $400,000 for eight emerging Black business founders via sales of limited-edition beauty products reissued in black packaging. This year, e.l.f., Flower Beauty, M∙A∙C Cosmetics, Mented, Morphe, and Uoma will be participating, their Make It Black items available through Black History Month online at Ulta Beauty, Ipsy and Boxy Charm's subscription boxes, each brand's website and on makeitblack.org. See the campaign and key products in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

Humberto Leon directed a music video for The Linda Lindas

Opening Ceremony's Humberto Leon teamed up with punk band The Linda Lindas on the music video for "Growing Up," the title track of their forthcoming album. He called his first time directing "a dream come true": "I love the message and voice the girls have, and I'm a true fan. I was really inspired by the girls' love of cats and wanted to take that to the next level, so the video is a conversation about turning points in their lives all being viewed through the gaze of their cats," he said, in a statement. Naturally, there's a lot of great fashion in the video, including looks by Batsheva and Rodarte and accessories by Warby Parker, which is hosting an Instagram Live concert for the band Thursday at 9:00 p.m ET. Watch the video below. {Fashionista Inbox}

