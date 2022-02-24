Must Read: Revolve Is Opening a Store, Barbie Partners With Harlem's Fashion Row

Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for REVOLVE

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Revolve is opening a store

Business of Fashion's Chavie Lieber reports that Revolve has plans to open its first store in March in Los Angeles. The Revolve Social Club pop-up, she writes, will have "a lounge, cafe, bar, Instagram-bait photo walls... and a gym and wellness center," in addition to the brand's collections and other inventory on offer, building on the member's-only club the retailer operated between 2016 and 2019. "Of course, there will be a number of influencers constantly promoting, but giving the consumer the experience of the VIP … is the evolution of where we're going," Michael Mente, co-chief executive of Revolve, told the publication. {Business of Fashion}

Barbie taps Harlem's Fashion Row for editorial

Barbie Style tapped Harlem's Fashion Row to collaborate on an editorial in which three dolls wear looks from Hanifa, Kimberly Goldson and Rich Fresh. "Since its inception, Barbie has been a right of passage, an impression of self-awareness for young girls everywhere. Now, more than ever, Barbie celebrates our differences, and I'm excited that Harlem's Fashion Row gets to play a part in widely diversifying their style, too," Brandice Daniel, CEO and founder of Harlem's Fashion Row and ICON360, said, in a statement. You can bid on the dolls here, and see the Barbie-fied designer looks in the gallery below. {Fashionista inbox}

4 Gallery 4 Images

Chloé wants to improve fashion's social impacts — it's a big ask

In Vogue Business, Rachel Cernansky writes about Chloé's just-announced Social Performance & Leverage tool, which looks at how its suppliers across the business rank on six different metrics: gender equality, living wage, diversity and inclusion, training, wellbeing and job quality. "It aims to raise the bar from minimum legal compliance to yielding positive impacts on people's lives," Cernansky explains, "a tall order for an industry where transparency is lacking and progress on labor standards has languished for decades." {Vogue Business}

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.