Rihanna Continues to Rihanna-fy Maternity Dressing in a Head-to-Toe Shredded Look

The best look of day one of New York Fashion Week wasn't even *at* fashion week.
Rihanna at a Fenty Beauty party in Los Angeles.

It's official: The best look of day one of New York Fashion Week wasn't even *at* fashion week. That's thanks to Rihanna, who made an appearance at a Fenty Beauty party in Los Angeles on Friday wearing a head-to-toe shredded look by The Attico. Leave it to Rih to know just how to pull focus from all the fashion goings-on underway on the other coast.

For the event, which celebrated all three of Rihanna's beauty babies (Fenty Skin, Fenty Parfum and Fenty Beauty), Rihanna chose a glittery, colorful ensemble to call attention to her soon-to-be actual baby. The sheer, shredded outfit — which included a backless lime-green top and ombré pink pants — marked a continuation in Rihanna's recent penchant for celebrating her pregnancy through bump-highlighting fashion. 

rihanna-fenty-beauty-party-makeup

In true Rihanna style, the look was capped off with spot-on beauty touches: She wore her hair sleek and side-parted, which allowed her to show off a crisp matte red lip, rosy blush, a classic swipe of black eyeliner and a subtle, hovering cat eye effect created using a swipe of neutral taupe shadow just above the crease of the lid.  

It's maternity dressing, Rihanna style, and we can't get enough.

