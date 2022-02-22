Must Read: Rita Moreno Covers 'Town & Country', Chriselle Lim Relaunches Fragrance Brand Phlur

Rita Moreno for Town & Country. Photo: Ruven Afanador/Town & Country

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Rita Moreno covers Town & Country's March issue

Rita Moreno graces the cover of Town & Country's March "O.G." issue, which "honors the living style and arts figures whose gritty dedication to their own originality and point of view has made them into our cultural touchstones." In an accompanying interview with Erik Maza, Moreno discusses being thought of as a "legend," being able "to tell people to shut the f**k up," and starring in "West Side Story" twice. {Town & Country}

Chriselle Lim relaunches fragrance brand Phlur

On Tuesday, influencer and entrepreneur Chriselle Lim announced her relaunch of fragrance brand Phlur, which originally debuted in 2015 and was acquired by beauty incubator The Center in January 2021. With the relaunch comes redesigned packaging and new scents, including Lim's current favorite blend of white musk, jasmine and orange blossom, called Missing Person. {Fashionista inbox}

Fashion is betting big on the American South

Fashion brands and influencers are placing newfound importance on the American South, as tourists and residents flock to cities like Nashville, Charleston and Atlanta, reports Diana Pearl for Business of Fashion. "It was during the pandemic that the American South solidified its status as a magnet for the wealthy professionals, celebrities, tourists and influencers who make up high-end brands' best customers," writes Pearl. {Business of Fashion}

Exploring fashion's changing relationship to the body

Maya Singer explores the subject of fashion's evolving relationship to the body for Vogue, largely in response to clingy silhouettes, sheer fabrics and skin-baring cutouts from the Spring 2022 runways. What stands out to the writer is that these trends are appearing on more diverse bodies than perhaps ever before. "Fashion is at last catching up to a new generation's understanding that every body is a good body — whatever its age, whatever its gender, whatever its abilities, whatever its shape," writes Singer. {Vogue}

Homepage photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.